Couple, twin teenage children found dead in Ohio home

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a couple and their twin teenage children were found dead in their home after police were asked to conduct a welfare check at the residence in a Cleveland suburb. Shaker Heights police went to the home Sunday afternoon and soon found 58-year-old Regina Tobin, her 57-year-old husband, John, and Natalie and Graham Tobin, both 15. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday that Regina Tobin and the two children died in suspected homicides, but didn’t offer a manner of death for John Tobin. Authorities didn’t say who asked for the welfare check or why it was sought. They said there was no forced entry into the home.