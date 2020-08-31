Class begins for Freeport, Winnebago schools

(WREX) — More Stateline schools welcomed students back to class Monday for the start of an unusual school year.

Freeport School District schools buzzed with excitement Monday morning, as students return for the first time since March, when Illinois closed schools across the state because of the coronavirus.

District leaders told 13 WREX that the first day went well, thanks to careful planning during the summer and good attitudes from students.

"I think just reestablishing a routine for students is really important. So that's kind of our first whole week is about re-acclimating students into routine and structures for school," Carl Sandburg School Principal Jennifer Macek said about her goals for this week.

Some remote learners did struggle learning how to get online but the district said there should be no problem when students log back on Tuesday morning.

Freeport was slated to start school last week but delayed it because of the heat with mask requirements. Superintendent Anna Alvarado said wearing a mask with heat indices pushing 100 degrees could've made unsafe conditions for students.

Students at Carl Sandburg School in Freeport begin the school year Monday with masks

Winnebago School District welcomed student back Monday as well. Students will notice changes, like remote learning, mask requirements and social distancing.

The district will limit visitors to only those essential. District leaders asked families to let children practice wearing their masks before the first day.

Families could opt in to remote instruction.