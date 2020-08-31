Chicago Cubs get OF Maybin, 2 lefty relievers in 3 trades

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin and two left-handed relievers in three trades, adding some help for their pursuit of their first division title since 2017. The NL Central leaders sent minor league infielder Zack Short to Detroit for Maybin, who is batting .244 with a homer and two RBIs in 14 games this year. The Cubs got Chafin and a cash consideration from Arizona for a player to be named or cash. Osich was acquired in a deal with Boston for a player to be named or cash. The addition of Maybin gives the Cubs a glut of outfielders on the roster.