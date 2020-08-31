CBS Sports examines racism with ‘Portraits in Black’

CBS Sports will devote five hours of programming Sunday to examining racism in sports. The block of programming titled “Portraits in Black” will examine seminal events from the past as well as current events, including the response by athletes following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. The programming begins with documentaries about the integration of SEC football, protests by Wyoming football players in 1969 and the legacies of Arthur Ashe and Althea Gibson. The programming is part of CBS Sports’ “8:46” campaign, which was created after the death of George Floyd in late May as part of the network’s initiative to combat racial injustice.