Group raising defense money for suspect hears from candidate

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican nominee for sheriff in metro Phoenix spoke to a group of conservative Arizona State University students criticized for fundraising for the legal defense of a 17-year-old who authorities said fatally shot two protesters last week in Wisconsin. Jerry Sheridan said he isn’t worried about creating an unfavorable appearance by speaking at the online fundraiser Monday night by College Republicans United. Sheridan said he spoke to the group twice last year and agreed to his latest appearance two weeks ago, before authorities say Kyle Rittenhouse fatally shot two people and wounded a third person during an anti-racism demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin.