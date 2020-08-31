Arcia’s pinch hit in 8th lifts Brewers over Pirates 6-5

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Orlando Arcia’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the eighth inning drove in the tiebreaking run as the Milwaukee Brewers slipped past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night. Ben Gamel led off the eighth with a double and scored on Arcia’s hit as the Brewers took three of four in the series. Josh Hader pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save in his first appearance since walking five of the six batters he faced while trying to close out Saturday night’s game. Hader has yet to give up a hit this season.