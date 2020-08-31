 Skip to Content

2nd Ward Alderman Tony Gasparini announces his resignation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tony Gasparini announced that he will resign as 2nd Ward Alderman on September 8.

Rockford City Council is expected to bring back former 2nd Ward Alderman Jonathan Logemann to take Gasparini's place.

Logemann originally resigned the position last year to serve with his National Guard unit in Afghanistan. He then recommended Gasparini to take his place until he returned from service.

Logemann returned from Afghanistan in April.

