Watchdog expects number of Black officers in Chicago to drop

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s public safety watchdog expects the number of Black police officers in the city to decrease as officers retire in the coming years. The Chicago Tribune reports that African Americans still remain underrepresented among the ranks in a city where almost one-third of residents are Black. City Council members have expressed concern about how data that shows several police districts with high Black populations have relatively few Black cops. They have questioned how Chicago Police Department “can possibly achieve” greater diversity when the majority of the people who sit for the police force tests are white men.