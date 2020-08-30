Trump seizes on protests as Dems blame him for tensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions to benefit his campaign. Trump has spent the summer highlighting violence at racial injustice protests across the nation as he tries to paint the 2020 election as a choice between “law and order” and chaotic images. While the protests have largely been peaceful, violence erupted again last weekend when a man identified as a supporter of a right-wing group was shot and killed in Portland, Oregon. That came after a large caravan of Trump supporters clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in the city’s streets.