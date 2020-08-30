Showers may be here to start the work week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Clouds build in ahead of a frontal passage slated for Monday afternoon, but the shower chances do not appear until around Tuesday. A cooler and mostly dry pattern takes over for the holiday weekend.

CLOUDS BUILD:

Tonight will have a difference. Clouds will be rolling in along a short-wave trough from the west. Sadly, there are no signs of rainfall with this prominent cloud cover. However, this will allow temperatures to be a tad bit warmer when compared to Saturday nights low. Lows tonight will rest in the upper 50's. The air may also begin to feel a tad muggier with dew points making a slow climb for Monday.

The muggy air slightly climbs headed into Monday.

Monday will make a run for being one of the warmest days this week. This will all occur due to the onset of a cold front to push through Monday evening. Ahead of the frontal passage, the day will be relatively quiet. Temperatures will be on the rise toward the lower to middle '80s. However, dew points will follow suit and begin to increase as well. The day may feel a bit muggier as a result. At the moment, the question on most people's minds will be "Where's the rain?" Indeed, there is a chance on Monday and Tuesday with this front.

WORK WEEK RAIN:

Shower chances for the Stateline look to be minimal with our frontal passage on Monday. The atmosphere won't have enough power and moisture to bring rainfall to the whole Stateline. However, the chance still remains for the afternoon. Isolated showers will appear in a few spots. The best chance for rain appears to be Tuesday. A short-wave trough from the west will give our weak frontal system a bit more power to produce a few more showers in the area. Nothing seems to be overwhelming, but showers are likely nevertheless.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND:

After the rain chances on Tuesday, the weather becomes dry once again with falling temperatures. The coolest days appear at the start of the holiday weekend with highs in the 70's. Small chances for rainfall may appear on Sunday.