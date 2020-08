MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Sheldon Creed beat Sam Mayer on a restart with 13 laps to go Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway to win his third Truck Series race of the season and $100,000 bonus. Creed’s victory pushed his bonus earnings to $150,000 this year in the Triple Truck Challenge. He won two of three races in the challenge. Brett Moffitt finsihed second and was followed by Austin Hill, Sam Mayer and Stewart Friesen.