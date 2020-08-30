Rockford Police investigate shooting on Loomis Street

UPDATE: A 20-year-old man has been transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Rockford Police Department says it's investigating a shooting in Rockford. RPD tweeted about the shooting on Sunday just before 6:00 p.m., saying it happened in 900 block of Loomis Street. A 13 WREX reporter is on scene and says there are roughly four bullet casings on the ground. Police have asked people to avoid this area.

This story is developing