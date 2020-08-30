Rockford family receives keys to new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

ROCKFORD (WREX) — It's a moment Rockford mother, Candi and her three children have been waiting for.

"I am really excited because when we move in I am going to have my own bed," said Candi's son.

The family was able to achieve this exciting moment thanks to the Habitat for Humanity.

The organization partnered with Guilford high school for a special program where students are able to build homes with the help of construction workers.



"Guilford high school students were here everyday Monday through Friday, with the assistance of their teachers and our volunteers building this house," said Keri Asevedo, Executive director of Rockford Habitat for Humanity.

Getting the house ready for Candi and her family has been a long time coming. Candi applied for the housing program back in 2017.

"Candi came from a place that wasn't safe for her kids," said Asevedo.

Construction on Candi's house began last year. It was on track to be finished by May, but then COVID-19 hit, and pushed the date back.

"We reached out to the community and asked for their help. Within three weeks we raised over $15,000 to complete the house," said Asevedo.

Asevedo says watching the family walk through their new house leaves her speechless.

"To be here and hear the kids run around the house squeal and say 'this is my room and we can hide here' I am just blown away," said Asevedo.

Blown away and happy knowing that this mom and her kids now have a roof over their heads and a safe place to call home.