Police: Man brandished gun at protest in self-defense

TALLAHASEE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a man who pulled a gun at a protest won’t face charges because he was defending himself. The Tallahassee Police Department said in a statement on Sunday that the incident occurred during a protest downtown. A white man attended the gathering on Saturday and “began documenting the protest” and then was pushed from behind. A fight ensued, and the man was knocked to the ground. No charges were filed, and no injuries were reported. Police said investigators reviewed numerous videos of the event and determined that the man with the gun “was lawfully carrying a concealed weapon.”