Police: 2 Chicago officers, suspect shot during traffic stop

CHICAGO (AP) --Police say two officers were shot during a traffic stop in Chicago, prompting a third officer to return fire and injure the suspect. Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said at a news conference early Sunday that the officers spotted a gun in the suspect's vehicle. The suspect refused to get out of the car so officers shattered the vehicle's window.

A struggle ensued and the two officers were shot. A third officer shot the suspect. Authorities say one officer is in serious condition and the other is in good condition. The suspect has been taken to a different hospital for treatment.