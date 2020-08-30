Migrants overwhelm Italian island; islanders launch protest

ROME (AP) — The arrivals of hundreds of migrants crammed into a rickety fishing boat has worsened the severe overcrowding at shelters on a tiny Italian island in the Mediterranean. It also triggered an angry demonstration by islanders and a vow by the mayor on Sunday to call a protest strike. While tensions grew on the island of Lampedusa, another migrant drama was reported. RAI state TV said a fire broke out on a migrant boat off the coast of Calabria, on the mainland, just as the passengers were being transferred to an Italian military boat on Sunday. RAI said migrants ended up in the sea and six were missing.