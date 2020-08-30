Jody Deery Retires From Daily Activities at Rockford Speedway, Still Plans to Attend Races

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After 61 years at the helm of Rockford Speedway, Jody Deery has decided to step down. According to her son David, she is retiring from daily activities at the Speedway, but will still attend the races to interact with the community.

Jody and her late husband Hugh bought a stake in the Rockford Speedway in 1959, and became the owners in the mid-60's. Since her husband's death in 1984, she has been the sole owner.

Deery has eight kids, all of which spent much of their childhood watching races. One of Deery's favorite memories was watching NASCAR star Mark Martin before he made it big, racing in the short track champioships.

"He had to have his mother come because he wasn't old enough to drive," said Deery. "That makes it extra special for us to think that 50 years ago this young whippersnapper came and raced here."

A full release on Jody's retirement will be released this week.