Illinois’ high court says face masks must be worn in courts

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Supreme Court says anyone entering a courthouse in the state should be wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The state’s highest court issued an order Thursday including face masks in its rules governing who is admitted into courthouses, saying it applies to judges, court staff, attorneys, jurors and others. State health officials on Sunday reported nearly 2,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths. Overall, the state has reported 233,355 confirmed cases and 8,019 deaths