Gunmen kill 9 motorcycle riders in southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Police say gunmen have stopped a group of motorcycle riders then opened fire in a busy downtown area in the southern Philippines and killed nine people in the latest violence in the volatile south. Police officials said Sunday the attack on the victims, who were mostly farmers, at noon Saturday in Kabacan town in Cotabato province may have been sparked by a local feud and was not an act of terrorism. Cotabato lies in a poverty-wracked region where a decades-long Muslim separatist insurgency has eased largely due to a 2014 peace deal between the country’s largest Muslim rebel group and the government, although small armed groups aligned with the Islamic State group still pose a threat.