 Skip to Content

Girl, 7, killed in drive-by shooting during party in Indiana

10:11 am National news from the Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 7-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending a birthday party in northern Indiana. Authorities say the shooting occurred Saturday evening when multiple shots were fired from a vehicle driving by the home in South Bend. The girl was seriously injured and later died at a hospital. Although several people were standing in front of the home, she was the only victim. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content