Dems seeking to compel in-person election security briefings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Racing the political clock, Democrats are searching for way to force the Trump administration to continue briefing Congress in person about foreign attempts to interfere in the November election. Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe says most briefings on what the administration knows about efforts to influence the election will now be given to Congress in writing. He says that in the past, delivering “all-member” briefings in-person has resulted in “leaks” for political purposes within moments. A top Democrat calls that “a lie.” But there’s little time for Democrats to challenge the decision in the shadow of the Nov. 3 election and few options to compel the administration to change course.