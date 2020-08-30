Cubs acquire 1B/OF José Martínez in trade with Rays

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have acquired José Martínez in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, giving manager David Ross another option at designated hitter. The 32-year-old Martínez is a .294 hitter with 43 homers and 182 RBIs in 422 major league games. He debuted with St. Louis in 2016 and spent four years with the Cardinals before he was traded to the Rays in January. Tampa Bay acquired two players to be named or cash considerations in the deal with Chicago. The Rays also promoted outfielder Randy Arozarena from its alternate training site.