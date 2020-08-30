Castillo expected to start for Cincinnati against Chicago

Chicago Cubs (19-14, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (15-18, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Tyler Chatwood (2-2, 6.06 ERA) Cincinnati: Luis Castillo (0-4, 3.90 ERA)

LINE: Reds 1; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs travel to take on the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

The Reds are 9-10 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has hit 52 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the club with 10, averaging one every 9.3 at-bats.

The Cubs are 12-9 against NL Central Division teams. Chicago has hit 45 home runs this season, tenth in the National League. Anthony Rizzo leads the club with eight, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .610.

Rizzo leads the Cubs with eight home runs and is batting .234.

INJURIES: Reds: Wade Miley: (shoulder), Matt Bowman: (right elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Steven Souza Jr.: (right hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.