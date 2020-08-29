Suburban Chicago museum in forest preserve to reopen

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago museum in a forest preserve is reopening Saturday with free admission to mark the occasion. Officials with the Bess Bower Dunn Museum in Libertyville say there’ll be limited capacity, limited hours, timed entry tickets and other safety precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19. The museum features a prehistoric exhibit about dinosaurs that lived in Lake County and a fossil rock estimated to be 420 million years old. There’s also an exhibit on early settlers to the region, which includes the county’s role in the abolitionist movement and the Underground Railroad.