Sogard bails out Hader, lifts Brewers with 1st walkoff HR

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Sogard bailed out All-Star closer Josh Hader by hitting first career walkoff home run, a two-run shot that lifted the Milwaukee Brewers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6. After Hader walked five of six batters in the top of the ninth to blow a one-run lead, Sogard connected off Richard Rodriguez with no outs in the bottom of the inning. Jace Peterson was on first following a leadoff walk. Milwaukee was leading 5-4 when Hader took the mound in the ninth. He walked Erik Gonazalez, struck out Cole Tucker, and then issued free passes to Kevin Newman, Josh Bell, Jacob Stallings and Adam Frazier.