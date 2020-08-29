Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman

Mark Ruffalo, Jordan Peele and Denzel Washington were among many expressing shock, grief and gratitude in the wake of the loss of Chadwick Boseman, who died Friday at age 43. Boseman’s “Avengers” co-star Ruffalo said he was “an immense talent” whose “greatness was only beginning.” Peele called Boseman’s death “a crushing blow.” Washington said Boseman “was a gentle soul and a brilliant artist.” “Black Panther” co-star Angela Bassett said his “dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal.” Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who like Boseman is a graduate of Howard University, said he “left too early but his life made a difference.”