Seasonable highs continue through the end of the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures are the name of the game for this weekend. However, a chance for showers appears at the start of the new work week.

COOL WEEKEND:

High pressure has taken over the Stateline after the onset of Friday night's cold front. This cold front brought in northerly winds that remain rather breezy through early Sunday morning but also have lowered temperatures a considerable amount. Highs for the weekend will rest in the upper 70's to near lower 80's though at least Sunday. Sunshine will also remain the dominant aspect of the forecast with little clouds expected through Sunday night.

Low temperatures during the nights for the next week or so will also remain fairly pleasant. Temperatures will fall into the 50's for several days with low humidity through at least Sunday once again. This weekend is the perfect opportunity for the windows to be opened for everyone in the Stateline. With all these changes in mind, let's look back. If we take a look at yesterday, we will see a major difference in the look, feel, and comfort.

HEAT VS. COOL

Temperatures might be cool this weekend, but there is no denying that the feel compared to yesterday has completely changed. Temperatures from the previous day made it into the middle 90's while areas today only made it into the lower 80's. Temperature differences were nearly 10°+ degrees cooler than Friday on Saturday alone. Now, Sunday looks to be even cooler as the effects from the front become more prominent.

A 10°+ spread of temperatures appear in the Stateline after a cold front.

STAYING DRY:

The chance for rain fell a little short for Friday for the Rockford region. Sadly, there does not look to be many opportunities to recover the missing 5" of rainfall that we are missing this summer. However, there is a small opportunity Monday into Tuesday. This will occur along a trough that moves in from the Rockies. Do the coverage and rainfall look overwhelming? No. However, any little bit counts for the Stateline.

The Climate Prediction Center does show signs for a few showers in the starting half of the month of September. This could be a bit of a savior from the dry summer conditions.