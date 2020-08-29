Scores injured as police break up Muslim march in Kashmir

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian forces have fired shotgun pellets and tear gas to disperse hundreds of Shiite Muslims participating in a traditional religious procession in Indian-controlled Kashmir, injuring scores. Police in the main city of Srinagar say the mourners on the outskirts of the city violated coronavirus prohibitions that restrict all religious processions and gatherings across the disputed region to stem the spread of the disease. Police say they’re still confirming the number of injured. Videos circulating on social media showed police in armored vehicles warning the mourners to disperse before taking action. Some in the procession were seen raising slogans seeking an end to Indian rule in Kashmir, where an insurgency has claimed thousands of lives over the last three decades.