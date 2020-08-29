Rockford Youth in Action host unity rally for residents and city leaders

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Saturday, Rockford Youth in Action hosted a unity rally for residents and city leaders in Rockford. The goal of the rally was to talk about issues that may be happening in the city and how everyone can work together to solve them. The Rockford Police Department, Mayor Tom McNamara, and other leaders were in attendance.

The rally was hosted at Davis Park. Along with giving speeches, people also took part in prayers and singing. The organizers hope the rally can help people come together to fight against racism in the city.