Protests erupt at Portland police building, mayor’s condo

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a riot early Saturday after fires were set at a law enforcement building that’s a frequent site for protests. Officers extinguished the fire at the Portland Police Association building and appeared to detain several protesters. Witnesses also say a car drove by near the demonstration and fired several gunshots into the air. Video posted online showed shell casings in the street. No injuries were reported. Demonstrators had earlier staged a sit-in at the Portland mayor’s condo lobby Friday night. Portland has been gripped by nightly demonstrations for over three months since the police killing of George Floyd.