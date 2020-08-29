McIlroy reveals he’s about to become a first-time father

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Rory McIlroy is ready to celebrate, and it has nothing to do with whether he wins another FedEx Cup. McIlroy revealed at the BMW Championship that he and his wife are about to have their first child. It’s a girl. And she’s due any day. McIlroy says he has shared the news with family and friends but didn’t feel it was anything he needed to say while on the tour. NBC mentioned it on the broadcast Saturday. McIlroy says his caddie has kept a phone in his pocket in case the call comes in. He says he would leave immediately.