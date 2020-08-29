Johnson, Matsuyama tied for lead at tough Olympia Fields

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Dustin Johnson threatened to set a PGA Tour scoring record last week. He looks just as good now, even if it doesn’t show up in the scores. Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for the lead in the BMW Championship. They are the only players under par at 1-under 209. A week ago at this point, Johnson was 22 under. That’s the nature of Olympia Fields, a U.S. Open course that is playing every bit like one. They had a two-shot lead over a group that includes Adam Scott. Rory McIlroy fell three shots behind. Tiger Woods was 11 behind.