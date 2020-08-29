Illinois family’s bison farm becomes a thriving business

MONTICELLIO, Ill. (AP) — Raising bison started as a hobby for an Illinois man, but as the herd began to grow, it became a thriving family business. Terry Lieb bought his first bison in 2000. The News-Gazette reports that after his death in 2015, his sons, Jake Lieb and Josh Lieb, took over Lieb Farms. They have 45 to 55 bison at any given time. Meat has become more expensive due to meatpacking plant closures amid the coronavirus pandemic, prompting customers to go to Lieb Farms for protein.