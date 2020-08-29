Grandal hits game-winning HR, White Sox beat Royals 6-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit his third career game-ending home run in the ninth after a defensive miscue as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5. Yoan Moncada had an RBI single in the seventh, Eloy Jimenez added a two-run homer and Luis Robert also homered for the White Sox who have won 10 of their last 11 games and eight straight at home. Grandal broke a 5-5 tie with a leadoff homer off Ian Kennedy (1-1). Alex Colome (1-0) finished the game by getting the final four outs after blowing his first save attempt. Jorge Soler hit a two-run home run and Whit Merrifield added a solo shot for the Royals who have lost all four of their games to the White Sox this season.