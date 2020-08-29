Dixon beats Sato at Gateway in reverse finish of Indy 500

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Scott Dixon and Takuma Sato had a 20-lap chase for the win Saturday with Dixon reversing the finishing order from the Indianapolis 500 a week ago. Sato won the Indy 500 by holding off Dixon but Dixon at World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis for the victory. It was Dixon’s fourth win of the season and 50th of his career. He trails Mario Andretti by two wins for second on IndyCar’s all-time win list. Dixon also has a 117-point lead in the standings.