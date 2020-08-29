Divisions emerge between Mali junta, opposition leaders

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Tensions are mounting between Mali’s military junta and the country’s longtime political opposition who had publicly backed this month’s coup. Junta leadership canceled a Saturday forum on the country’s political future after failing to invite prominent opposition figures. Among those left out was the leadership of M5-RFP, which had led months of demonstrations calling for the resignation of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Junta leaders instead met with imam Mahmoud Dicko, who has warned them not to become another problem for the West African nation.