Kansas City Royals (12-20, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (20-12, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Kansas City: Brady Singer (1-3, 5.16 ERA) Chicago: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.13 ERA)

LINE: White Sox 1; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago’s Abreu puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Royals.

The White Sox are 13-7 against AL Central teams. The Chicago offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the team with an average of .337.

The Royals are 8-13 in division matchups. Kansas City has a collective .247 this season, led by Whit Merrifield with an average of .305.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 home runs and is slugging .667.

Merrifield leads the Royals with 39 hits and has 21 RBIs.

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Randy Rosario: (undisclosed), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Nick Heath: (left hamstring), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist), Kelvin Gutierrez: (elbow), Salvador Perez: (eye).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.