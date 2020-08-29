Bucks beat Magic 118-104, take series in 5 games

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) --

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 118-104 on Saturday to close out the Eastern Conference series in five games. The Bucks advanced to face Miami in the second round, beginning Monday. Chris Middleton added 21 points and 10 rebounds for Milwaukee. The Bucks had a 21-point lead trimmed to three in the fourth quarter before regaining control with the help of timely outside shooting by Marvin Williams. Nicola Vucevic had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Orlando.