Anderson expected to start as Milwaukee hosts Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates (9-20, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (14-17, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pittsburgh: JT Brubaker (0-0, 4.80 ERA) Milwaukee: Brett Anderson (2-2, 3.52 ERA)

LINE: Brewers 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Brewers Saturday.

The Brewers are 10-11 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .212 batting average. Orlando Arcia leads the team with an average of .253.

The Pirates are 8-9 in division games. Pittsburgh has slugged .334, last in the league. Erik Gonzalez leads the team with a .410 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keston Hiura leads the Brewers with 28 hits and is batting .231.

Gonzalez leads the Pirates with 13 RBIs and is batting .253.

INJURIES: Brewers: Corey Knebel: (left hamstring), Ray Black: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (knee).

Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (triceps), Mitch Keller: (left side), Keone Kela: (forearm), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Nick Burdi: (right elbow), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), Colin Moran: (concussion), Phillip Evans: (broken jaw/concussion), Luke Maile: (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.