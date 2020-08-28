White Sox acquire OF Jarrod Dyson in trade with Pirates

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have acquired speedy outfielder Jarrod Dyson in a trade with Pittsburgh and reinstated Nick Madrigal from the 10-day injured list. Dyson is batting just .157 this season, but he swiped 30 bags last year. He won the World Series in 2015 with Kansas City and could serve as a valuable pinch runner for Chicago as it chases its first playoff appearance since 2008. The White Sox sent international signing bonus pool money to the last-place Pirates for the 36-year-old Dyson.