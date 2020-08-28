West African leaders hold virtual talks on Mali after coup

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The heads of state of the West African economic bloc are holding a virtual summit to discuss Mali after negotiations with the junta that staged a coup last week failed to agree on a timeline for a civilian transitional government. Military leaders have released former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to his home, where he remains under tight security. His release could be a signal that the ruling junta are trying to meet some of the 15-nation ECOWAS bloc’s demands. The main demand, however, is at a standstill. West Africa’s leaders want an interim government to last no longer than one year before elections.