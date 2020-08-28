Virus lockdown brings new misery to long-suffering Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — A virus lockdown has compounded the suffering of residents of the Gaza Strip, many already struggling to get by amid a crippling blockade. A standoff between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers forced the only power plant to shut down earlier this month, leaving Gazans with just four hours of electricity a day. Many who relied on day labor are confined to their homes. A father of two says he doesn’t know where his family’s next meal is coming from. The lockdown was imposed after authorities detected the first cases of local transmission, raising fears of a wider outbreak in the impoverished territory that is home to 2 million Palestinians.