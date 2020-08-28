Trump to amplify convention warnings about Biden in NH rally

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — Fresh off accepting the Republican Party’s nomination, President Donald Trump is looking to spread fear about the implications of a Joe Biden victory to voters in battleground states. His rally in New Hampshire on Friday evening comes as he continues to flout coronavirus guidelines and launches an aggressive travel schedule in the final two months leading up to Election Day. In his convention finale Thursday, Trump blasted Biden as a hapless career politician who will endanger Americans’ safety.