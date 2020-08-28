Trump lashes Biden, defies pandemic on White House stage

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump blasted Joe Biden as a hapless career politician who will endanger Americans’ safety as he accepted his party’s renomination on the South Lawn of the White House. While the coronavirus kills 1,000 Americans each day, Trump defied his own administration’s pandemic guidelines to speak for more than an hour Thursday night to a tightly packed, largely maskless crowd. Facing a moment fraught with racial turmoil, economic collapse and a national health emergency, Trump delivered a triumphant, optimistic vision of America’s future. But he said that brighter horizon can only be secured if he defeats Democrat Joe Biden, who currently leads in most national and battleground state polls.