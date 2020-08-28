Top general says no role for military in presidential vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer is telling Congress that the U.S. armed forces will have no role in carrying out the election process or resolving a disputed vote. The comments from Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, underscore the extraordinary political environment in America, where the president has declared without evidence that the expected surge in mail-in ballots will make the vote “inaccurate and fraudulent,” and has suggested he might not accept the election results if he loses.