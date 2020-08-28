Teen mother pleads not guilty to murder in death of toddler

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has pleaded not guilty to felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states. News outlets report 19-year-old Megan Boswell wore a mask as she appeared via video briefly Friday for an arraignment in Sullivan County Criminal Court. Her attorney has also requested a change of venue for the case. The remains of Boswell’s daughter, Evelyn Mae Boswell, were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather. A grand jury indicted Boswell last week on several charges including murder, abuse and false reporting.