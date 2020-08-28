Suárez drives in 3 runs as Mahle, Reds beat Cubs 6-5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suárez and Jesse Winker homered, helping Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5. Suárez went 3 for 3 and drove in three runs, taking another step forward after slumping for much of the season. Winker had two hits and scored twice. Mahle shook off a slow start on his way to 11 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander pitched shutout ball after surrendering solo drives by Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber in the first.