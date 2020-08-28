Storms could bring hail, high winds to Stateline Friday evening

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The threat for severe storms is present in Friday's forecast, but the latest update could mean less coverage of strong winds and large hail.

Storm timing late Friday:

Thunderstorm chances get cranking over Northern Illinois Friday afternoon and evening, especially between 5 and 10 PM.

Potential timing has changed minimally since early Friday morning. Storms move through between 5 and 10 PM.

All severe threats are on the table into Friday evening, with hail and high winds being the primary concerns. The tornado risk is non-zero, meaning there is the potential for an isolated tornado or two. The Storm Prediction Center has the Stateline under a "slight" risk for severe weather, or a 2 on a 1-to-5 scale.

The Storm Prediction Center, or SPC, revised the severe storm outlook for Friday evening.

This change was likely made due to the passage of an outflow boundary late Friday morning. If this boundary shifts towards the north, it could allow the atmosphere to destabilize again in the Stateline.

Detailing the uncertainty:

The ingredients for severe weather are in place, but do those come together properly? That's the question that remains unanswered early Friday morning. There's a few players in this forecast that could stifle severe weather threats:

Storms in Wisconsin

Thunderstorm complex over Minnesota

Cold frontal placement

While uncertainty on exactly how storm evolution unfolds locally, the bottom line is this: be prepared for severe weather. The ingredients are present for gusty winds and large hail, but do they come together? That question only gets answered with time, unfortunately.

Storms move out:

The window for severe potential closes pretty quickly after sunset, with most areas seeing a diminishing threat for severe storms by 10 PM. Following the evening storm potential, cooler weather and drier conditions funnel into the Stateline as Canadian high pressure builds overhead.