RVC students return to off-site clinical training; apply skills they learned on screen

ROCKFORD (WREX) — More than 300 students at Rock Valley College had to complete their clinical training virtually last spring, leaving some to fall behind on their hands-on skills. But now students are back in action and applying what they learned on screen.

Virtually learning comes with pros and cons but for health care students learning without patients can only get them so far.

"But to actually have that in real life, to get see the residents and the people you are caring for and develop those relationships is really the core of nursing," said Wesley Willows Director of Nursing Helen Dittmer.

Rock Valley College says it had to think outside the box to get students the skills they would normally learn in labs or at a hospital or nursing home.

"You can't replace hands-on patient contact but what we learned is that they were able to learn how to critically think even stronger. That's what we need out there with our nurses is being strong critical thinkers," said RVC Dean of Nursing and Health Ellen Njolstad-Oksnevad.

Off-site clinical facilities like Wesley Willows are back open under safety guidelines for students.

"We are limiting those students to only do their clinicals at Wesley Willows and the main reason for that is because we don't want to have the exposure from outside. We want to limit the number of exposure sites," said Dittmer.

Njolstad-Oksnevad says some RVC students are playing catch up this fall after missing hands-on experience.

"Half of their semester was taken away and so they weren't able to go into the hospital so we're working really hard with that group of students to try to get them all the skills they need upfront," said Njolstad-Oksnevad.

While students are making up for lost time, Wesley Willows says they also get to live what textbooks preach.

"What these students have gained is how important infection control is," said Dittmer.

Putting critical thinking skills to the test and practicing patient care.

Wesley Willows has 16 CNA and nursing students. They provide residents with individualized care by providing medication, feeding and daily living activities.