Rockford Urban Ministries hosts pop-up rummage sale

ROCKFORD (WREX) —An old store in Rockford is brought back to life in a new way Friday.

Rockford Urban Ministries held a church rummage sale at where the JustGoods Fair Trade store used to be on 7th Street. There is a variety of items available, including some of the store's leftovers. The sale benefits Rockford Urban Ministries.

"A lot of this came from donations from around the community," said Rockford Urban Ministries Executive Director Stanley Campbell. "And we have to get rid of it in hopes that this will attract some good business, some good outreach in this space her on 7th Street.

The sale continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.